Very cold night ahead, watch for icy patches on side streets

What We’re Tracking:

Gradual clearing and very cold tonight

Cold sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly cloudy and slightly warmer late week

With cloud cover decreasing overnight and a blanket of snow on the ground for tonight, temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 10s by early Tuesday morning. Certainly a very chilly night ahead. Those temperatures may also allow for slushy roads to refreeze a bit overnight into the morning hours. Be especially careful on backroads and neighborhood streets in the morning.

Highs on Tuesday will rebound a bit, topping out in the middle to upper 30s thanks to abundant sunshine making a return. That will begin the process of melting away some of the snow cover from the area.

More sunshine and even warmer into the lower 40s on Wednesday, then a few passing clouds as we continue a warming trend through the week and into the weekend, when temperatures may even climb into the lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com