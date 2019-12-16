Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Very cold night ahead, watch for icy patches on side streets

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What We’re Tracking:

  • Gradual clearing and very cold tonight
  • Cold sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Partly cloudy and slightly warmer late week

With cloud cover decreasing overnight and a blanket of snow on the ground for tonight, temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 10s by early Tuesday morning. Certainly a very chilly night ahead. Those temperatures may also allow for slushy roads to refreeze a bit overnight into the morning hours. Be especially careful on backroads and neighborhood streets in the morning.

Highs on Tuesday will rebound a bit, topping out in the middle to upper 30s thanks to abundant sunshine making a return. That will begin the process of melting away some of the snow cover from the area.

More sunshine and even warmer into the lower 40s on Wednesday, then a few passing clouds as we continue a warming trend through the week and into the weekend, when temperatures may even climb into the lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller


We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by
emailing producers@ksnt.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories