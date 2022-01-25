Very cold night before south breezes return

What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night

South breezes return with steady warming

Quite nice by early next week

Temperatures tonight into early Wednesday morning will be a bit colder as temperatures fall into the single digits. Winds will be light but enough to make it feel even a little colder outside with wind chills near or slightly below zero.

With more sunshine and south breezes returning on Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb into the middle to upper 30s by afternoon. However, the breeze will still feel quite chilly as we start to warm up. Moving forward, mostly sunny weather will take us into the rest of the week with temperatures steadily rising. Thursday and Friday should remain in the lower 40s which is near average for late January.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with milder weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday before possibly even warmer weather moves in for the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller