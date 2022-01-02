Very cold night before temperatures moderate

What We’re Tracking:

Another very cold night

Slight warm up again this week

Another cold blast later this week

Mostly clear and very cold again tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits by early Monday morning. The wind should remain fairly light, but turn to the southwest by morning.

Early in the week, we start to warm back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s by Monday afternoon. Even warmer weather should be in place ahead of our next cold front on Tuesday when highs reach the lower 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022.

Another big blast of cold air heads in by late Tuesday. Behind the front, highs in the lower 20s on Wednesday with a slight chance for a few snow showers Wednesday evening or Wednesday night followed by even colder weather with highs in the lower 10s on Thursday. Warmer temperatures return by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller