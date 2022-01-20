Very cold start this morning, struggling to warm up this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Bitterly cold morning

Sunshine for Thursday

Some warming this weekend

Thanks to the cloud cover clearing out and winds remaining fairly light, temperatures really dropped throughout the night. With that light breeze, the wind chills this morning feel like -5° to -12°. Bitterly cold air to start off Thursday so make sure to bundle up!

We’ll struggle to warm up later this afternoon as temperatures try to climb out of the upper 10s or lower 20s despite the addition of a mostly sunny sky. Winds will stay light from the north, but still strong enough to yield daytime wind chills in the single digits.

The cold winds will continue on Friday as we start to warm up and see highs returning around freezing with mostly sunny skies. Although, the wind will keep it from feeling any warmer until the weekend.

By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s which is very much near average for this time of year. For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be near perfect with highs topping out around 50° but the winds will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

Early next week, really just Monday, we’ll hold on to some of those 50s before our next front arrives. By Tuesday, we’ll have cooled back down into the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez