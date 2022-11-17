What We’re Tracking:

Coldest weather of this stretch on Friday

Cold for much of the weekend

Warmer weather by Sunday afternoon & next week

Temperatures will take a dip into the middle to upper 10s as a reinforcing shot of colder air moves in for the night and into Friday, as well. Wind chills will fall into the single digits for the late part of the night and early Friday morning. Afternoon highs may not even reach the 30° mark, so wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to near 50°, with upper 50s expected early next week.

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller