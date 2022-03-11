What We’re Tracking:

Cold through the start of the weekend

Warmer by Sunday

Pleasant through next week

Clouds have started to clear out this evening and will continue to do so through the night. That with winds relaxing will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and low teens. Even with a light breeze, wind chill values may feel below zero early on.

The weekend starts off sunny, so that will help our temperatures out a bit more tomorrow along with the return of a southerly breeze by the afternoon. Expect a warm up into the low 40s and winds at 15-20 mph.

By Sunday, we’ll warm all the way into the low 60s, and we stay pleasant through most of next week, too! Winds will continue to pick up through the afternoon hours and relax at night. A few clouds may try and filter in by Monday.

We look to remain mostly dry for the next several days. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers Monday that will be hit or miss. If it does play out, it will be in the form of rain as we hold on to the warmer weather.

By Wednesday, highs may return to the 70s! So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez