What We’re Tracking:

Start to warm things up

Even warmer next week

Dry conditions for several days

Tonight, there could be a few clouds moving through at times, but otherwise we’ll be clear. That will allow temperatures to dip back to around 10° for another very cold night.

Starting tomorrow, the pattern is favoring a decent warm-up for the last few days of February and the first few of March. Saturday’s highs should make it into the low 40s with a few thin clouds rolling through and winds staying light from the south.

By Sunday, we’ll warm into the mid 50s as sunshine continues and winds remaining light as we expect a very spring-like day!

Highs will be back into the 60s come Monday with a few more clouds trying to filter in. Winds never become an issue and temperatures look to stay in the 60s for a majority of next week as we hold on to dry conditions heading into the start of March.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez