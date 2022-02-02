What We’re Tracking:

Very cold wind

Some clearing Thursday

Warming up into weekend

Temperatures fall back into the single digits overnight. The wind will be the main issue through the night with wind chills dipping into the -5° to -15° range by morning. A few light snow showers over the southern counties, but mainly dry for much of the region tonight.

Becoming partly cloudy on Thursday, but still very cold. The wind will start to let up a bit, but temperatures only climbing into the upper 10s and lower 20s. By Thursday night, we’re cleared out and temperatures fall below zero for parts of the area.

After a very cold Friday morning, we should warm up above freezing for parts of the area Friday and a larger area by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away. Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller