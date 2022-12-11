What We’re Tracking:

Freezing fog early

Warming up

Showers, and even storms, possible Mon / Tues

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee county until 12 AM.

With the calm winds and clear skies overnight, along with moisture in place we have seen very dense freezing fog develop this morning. Visibility has been reduced down to less than .25 mile if not even a few hundred feet. Take it easy on the roadways and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. The fog should burn off by mid-morning if not lunchtime.

Otherwise we’re still cold out there this morning with many seeing temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Afternoon highs to wrap up the weekend will be in the middle to upper 40s. That’s just slightly above average for this time of year with mostly sunny conditions. Cloud cover will start to stream in after dinnertime with winds picking up out of the south.

Temperatures will warm all the way through the overnight hours (Sunday into Monday) with highs on Monday in the middle 50s. Much stronger winds will move into the area for the afternoon with gusts of 30 – 40 mph possible. This is the arrival of our next system.

Scattered showers could start as early as late Monday afternoon across northeast Kansas, but the better push of energy is still yet to come. Rain becomes much more likely after dinnertime for everyone across the viewing area with precipitation lasting overnight and well into Tuesday. We may even hear some thunder from above.

A cold front swings through for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-low 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There looks to be a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but that’s still a long ways out and could very well change over the coming days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez