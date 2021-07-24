Very hot and humid conditions today with isolated rain chances later on

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine and hot

Scattered rain chances

Heat sticks around

*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Conditions today will quickly become uncomfortable as temperatures climb into the upper 90s with several areas likely to reach the lower 100s. The big kicker remains the humidity however, with dewpoints in the 70s our heat index values will soar into the 105 – 108 degree range.

Some relatively false hope is just around the corner with a weak cold front expected to push through late today. This front will bring isolated rain chances to the area as well as drop temperatures just a few degrees for Sunday. The majority of the area today will likely remain dry, however recent model trends are suggesting slightly better shower chances.

Temperatures for Sunday and Monday will hover around the middle 90s and the weak front in the area will continue to provide isolated storm chances throughout both days. Dewpoints will remain in the 70s keeping the humid conditions around.

Looking forward to next week (and beyond), the heat looks to be staying around for quite some time. Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by mid-week with dry conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

