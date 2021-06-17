Very hot and humid through the end of the week

*Heat Advisory* – In effect for the entire area from 1PM-7PM today.

Today looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week, but tomorrow doesn’t look too much better, as many of us could see our first 100° day with dew points in the upper 60s.

That’ll send our heat index values to 105-108°. Outdoor activities should be limited and frequent breaks should be taken if possible. Be sure to drink plenty of water and cool yourself down as often as possible.

We’ll close out the work week on a hot note as well still flirting with 100° by Friday afternoon. Humidity will continue to be present and heat index values will be in the triple digits yet again.