Very hot and humid through tomorrow

*Heat advisory in effect through this evening for all of the viewing area.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today, with maybe a few more clouds as we get into the afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues as highs climb to near 100° today with heat index values around 105°-108°.

There could be a slim chance for a stray shower or storm this evening along the Kansas/Nebraska border, and lows will drop into the mid 70s again.

We’ll see another hot day tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s, but we could see a slight chance for isolated storms work their way as a front arrives.