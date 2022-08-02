A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm Tuesday. The advisory continues for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties through 7:00p.m. Wednesday.

Southerly winds pick up today, and that’ll only serve to warm us up even further. We’ll be able to heat up into the lower 100s with lots of sunshine.

Since the humidity will be hanging around, it’ll feel closer to 110° across much of the area. At least with the winds gusting to around 25mph it won’t feel quite so uncomfortable.

Tonight, the muggy and warm conditions continue as lows only dip down to near 80°. Winds will remain on the breezy side as clouds move in ahead of our next front.

There is a weak front set to move through late Wednesday. It won’t improve temperatures too much, but it will provide some rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening.