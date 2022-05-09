Monday and Tuesday look to bring temperatures that we typically see by the time we get to July. Highs may top out in the middle 90s this afternoon with the sunshine returning. We may even get close to breaking the record high temperature for the day over the next two days.

The wind will be strong from the south at 15-30mph, as well. Factoring in the humidity, which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday, maybe even nearing 100° in a couple spots today.

Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74°. So, with such a warm start to our days through midweek, it’s no wonder our temperatures will soar above that average high.