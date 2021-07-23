Very hot and humid weekend ahead, triple digit heat index expected

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine and dry mainly dry weather

Much hotter by this weekend

Slight chance for rain Sunday

*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

Tonight we can expect fairly comfortable conditions as temperatures will dip into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies and a light southerly wind. Conditions will quickly become uncomfortable for tomorrow as temperatures will soar into the upper 90s with some areas possibly reaching the lower 100s.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in this weekend with heat index values climbing into the triple digits. No matter where you are, the weekend will be a hot one.

Apart from a slight chance for some isolated storms late Sunday and into Monday, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for, possibly, the rest of the month as the ridge remains quite prevalent.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

