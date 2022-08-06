What We’re Tracking:

Very hot and humid Saturday

Rain returns late Sunday

Cooler to start next week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8:00p.m. for the entire area.

We’re starting off very warm this morning with temperatures in the lower 80s and some spots into the upper 70s. The entire viewing area is under a heat advisory today as things really heat up for the start of the weekend.

South winds become more breezy for this afternoon, but that’s only going to warm us up further. Highs in the low 100s are expected with dewpoints in the low 70s, so it’ll feel more like 110° in the afternoon. Winds may gust up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures continue through Sunday as we remain dry, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be overnight into Monday morning. Highs in the afternoon may bring some much needed relief with temperatures in the middle 80s.

Looking further ahead into next week, after the brief cool down we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the mid-90s throughout the week as the heat keeps making a comeback!

Less than 50 days until fall… just saying.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez