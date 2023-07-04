The daytime hours for the Fourth of July will by hot and dry. We’re expecting mostly sunny weather and highs in the upper 90s with a heat index right around 100° for the peak heating of the afternoon hours. A front is expected to move through tonight.

We’ll be watching a better chance for storms to move in later this evening and into early Wednesday. The timing of the frontal passage has sped up a bit, so we could see thunderstorms moving through our northwestern counties as soon as 8:00-10:00pm. The line of storms looks to approach the I-70 corridor around midnight, or so. Make sure you keep an eye out for updates later today as some of the storms could become severe later this evening with strong winds and large hail.

Once the storm system moves through the area, we get to enjoy another cool-down for the last half of the week. High temperatures during this time will be in the lower to middle 80s!