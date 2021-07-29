Very hot Friday before relief arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy tonight, hot again Friday

Weekend storm chance

Relief from the heat on the way

*Excessive heat warning in effect through Friday evening for the entire viewing area.

Tonight we can expect warm and muggy conditions as temperatures will only drop into the middle to upper 70s with mostly clear skies and calm wind. The heat index will struggle to fall below 80° overnight as a the combination of high humidity and light wind really add to the stuffy feel of the air.

The heat and humidity still has a grip on us for Friday as highs climb into the upper 90s with heat indices peaking between 105° and 110°. We could see a slight chance for isolated storms work their way as a front arrives this weekend. That should break the heat a bit for Saturday afternoon.

Our best chance for rain looks to be late Saturday and into early Sunday at this point. We’ll watch a cold front push farther south with even more relief from the heat toward Monday with highs back in the middle to upper 80s for much of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller