A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at 1:00p.m. today until 8:00p.m. for the entire area.

Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s today before another weak front slides through by the evening. Unfortunately, this front looks to pass dry, and it doesn’t look like we get a decent rain chance anytime soon.

We do get a chance to drop a few degrees into the middle 90s for Wednesday as our winds turn out of the north, but the best news about this front is that it will lower our humidity for a little while!

Through the rest of the work week, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days. Lower 100s may take us straight through the first part of the weekend and maybe beyond into next week, too.