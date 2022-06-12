What We’re Tracking:

Few clouds Sunday & hot

Breezy and humid through the week

Hot all week long

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 1pm to 9pm Sunday. Highs temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s, but with muggy air in place the heat index may top out at or above 105° this afternoon. Southeast wind at 5-15mph may help a little bit on how hot it will feel.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the upper 90s. Monday is our best shot at hitting 100° and it’s very likely for our western counties and not out of the question for the rest of the viewing area, as well. With the humidity remaining high, that will send our heat index values into the lower to middle 100s for the first part of next week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the region by the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller