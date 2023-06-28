What We’re Tracking

Very hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday

Storms possible by the weekend

Cooler by Saturday

**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 9:00pm Wednesday.

We’ve held on to clouds through the night as we start off mild this morning in the lower to middle 70s. Cloud cover should begin to clear out shortly after sunrise as we heat things up throughout the day.

The major story this week is our first stretch of triple digit heat. Later this afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, but with more humidity in place, that will cause heat index values to be between 105° to 110° both today and tomorrow.

Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated! Friday may even still be hot with temperatures close to 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s, and that could last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday and even Tuesday evening. So, keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez