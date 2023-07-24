What We’re Tracking

Isolated rain early

High pressure settles in

Very hot & dry week ahead

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 1 PM today until 9 PM Thursday.

A few showers are possible this morning, mainly for the northeast portion of the viewing area with most just seeing a few clouds early on. Temperatures are near average to start out the week in the 70s this morning.

Other than this small rain chance, our weather for most of the week will be primarily sunny, dry, and very hot with temperatures at or above 100° for the rest of the week. Even overnight lows are going to be pretty warm. Those temperatures look to still be in the middle to upper 70s.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month for our first significant longer-duration heat wave of the summer.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat looks to stick around through at least the next week. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez