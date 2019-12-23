Very mild Christmas ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Great travel conditions toward the holiday

Very warm through Christmas

Colder late week with showers Friday into Saturday

Well it has now been about a week since we saw our first significant snow of the season. We’ve been on a warming trend ever since then and will continue to do so over the next few days as a strong high pressure air has been building over the region for a while now. This pattern will continue to protect the region from storm systems and disturbances. Expect quiet weather through much of the week ahead.

We’ll get back into the upper 30s tonight with yet another chance at some patchy fog.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be almost 20 degrees above average as we stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Clouds likely increase Tuesday with slightly stronger wind. There could be a few sprinkles Christmas Eve into early Christmas, but that should be about the extent of precipitation until we get closer to the weekend. The unseasonably warm spell will continue through the holiday.

Temperatures will start to cool down by the end of the week. Highs could still be in the 50s Thursday before only reaching the 40s Friday. A system likely arrives this weekend for a shower chance late Friday and periods of light rain on Saturday. Patchy mix could hit spots early Sunday with near normal temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



