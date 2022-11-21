What We’re Tracking:

Clear, chilly night

Mild weather this week

A little cooler Thanksgiving Day

Temperatures will continue to be near or slightly above average through Wednesday with light wind. Lows drop back into the upper 20s with a clear sky and nearly calm conditions throughout the night. Dry conditions persist through Wednesday as we will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that only a slight chance for a few showers will exist for the start of the day on Thursday.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive during the day of Thanksgiving depending on the exact timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quietly, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday. However, south wind should return over the weekend with a bit of a warm-up.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller