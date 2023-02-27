What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear tonight

Great weather through midweek

Late week rain/snow chance

We will stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures taking a bit of a dip now that drier air has made a return. The wind will die down and morning temperatures will fall back to near 30°.

We should remain mild through about midweek. Highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday before another front arrives that will cool us back down into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday. That system will give us another chance for precipitation. There is a little uncertainly on how the system will unfold, but we are currently seeing indications of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday that could change over to some snow briefly before ending early Friday morning.

After that brief cooling, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Sunshine returns by Saturday as our late week system moves out.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller