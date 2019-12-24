Very warm and windy on Christmas, then cooler and wet by late Friday and Saturday

Last week at this time we had just shoveled snow, and we were dealing with our coldest outbreak of the season with highs in the 20s.

A strong high pressure started building this past weekend. This pattern continues to protect the region from storm systems and disturbances, so expect quiet weather to last through midweek. However, large amounts of high cloudiness is working across the region.

Yesterday we were close to 60 degrees, and we may go above that mark this afternoon. Sunshine may be a bit limited at times, but partly sunny to variably cloudy conditions should be the rule with a stronger breeze.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 59-64

Wind: S 15-25

There is a tiny chance for a few sprinkles Christmas Eve into early Christmas, but that should be about it. The unseasonably warm spell will continue through the holiday with great travel weather for a huge area around northeast Kansas.

Temperatures will lower gradually late week. Highs could still be in the 50s Thursday before only reaching the 40s Friday. A system likely arrives this weekend for a shower chance late Friday and periods of light rain on Saturday. Patchy mix or wet snow could hit spots early Sunday as numbers return to near normal. Scattered snow showers may occur Sunday into early Monday morning.

Monday’s weather may not be as important as it normally is with schools still out for winter break and many vacationing toward New Year’s Day.

I wish you and yours a very, Merry Christmas…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



