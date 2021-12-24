Very warm Christmas Eve with passing clouds in and out today

What We’re Tracking:

Record breaking temps possible

Slight chance for some rain/drizzle

A bit cooler Christmas Day

Another day – another possible record breaking afternoon for northeast Kansas. Highs today will get very close to breaking the all time record of 68 degrees set back in 1889 for Topeka. Afternoon temperatures will have a better chance at reaching those upper 60s along and south of the I-70 corridor. Northern counties may have a harder time getting there with the arrival of a cold front coming in from the north.

A light breeze out of the south will be present through the day with clouds moving in and out of the area. As the front moves through winds will shift directions to the north and the slightest chance for some precipitation makes its way into the forecast. Anything that does fall will be rain or drizzle – during the late evening. No impacts are expected for Christmas Day; Santa should arrive just fine!

While colder air tries to move in for Christmas Day, it won’t be a blast of frigid air. In fact, temperatures will stay above average in the lower to middle 50s for highs on Saturday. The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower 60s for Sunday. We cool back again Monday, then warm up on Tuesday before a true blast of colder air hits on Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush