Very warm end to September

What We’re Tracking:

Continued warmth

Unsettled weather by second half of week

Cooler air moves in

Very warm conditions for this time of year as we head through the first half of the week. The warmer air looks to last through at least Tuesday before we start to see a more active weather pattern that should start to cool things off later in the week. With a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s overnight.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid-week, but rain chances are starting to look a bit more likely by Wednesday. Moisture and humidity are also set to make a return around this time, helping those chances even more. The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday, but the unsettled weather should continue through about Saturday.

Temperatures for the second half of the week should be a bit more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s with clouds and periods of rain around through the first half of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller