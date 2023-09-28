What We’re Tracking

Another nice morning

Very warm temperatures expected

Staying dry for the next several days

We continue the trend we have seen the last couple of days with nice mornings and hot afternoons. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We warm up today even more than yesterday feeling more like summer than fall. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 90s.

With continued southerly breezes, even warmer weather is expected through the weekend. Highs for the start of the weekend look to climb into the lower 90s, possibly some middle 90s for western areas. That warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances for the next several days, too, with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Ely Millard