What We’re Tracking

Warm Friday ahead

Few storms late

Cooler by the end of the weekend

Many are dealing with cloud cover this morning as temperatures stayed mild through the night starting off in the middle to upper 60s. Dew points are in the 60s so it is humid as you’re stepping out the door.

The clouds look to clear out and we should see plenty of sunshine for our Friday! Most of the area should make it into the mid to upper 80s, but some low 90s aren’t out of the question. By this evening, we start to see our chances for a few isolated storms increase.

If isolated storms can develop in the late afternoon and evening, they could become severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that round of storms, as well.

Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, rain chances begin to taper off a bit and temperatures cool down. We’ll likely be in the low to mid 70s for Sunday and Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez