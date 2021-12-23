Very warm for Christmas Eve day

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds tonight

Quite warm for Christmas Eve

Slightly cooler Christmas Day

Passing clouds around tonight with temperatures only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southerly breezes will stick around tonight and through the day on Friday.

The warming trend pushes into Christmas Eve. We very well could be seeing near-record warmth as we top out in the middle to upper 60s with sun and clouds much of the day before Santa’s arrival Friday night. Cloud cover will start to increase late Friday evening as a cold front approaches.

While colder air tries to move in for Christmas Day, it won’t be a blast of frigid air. In fact, temperatures will stay above average in the lower to middle 50s for highs on Saturday. The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower 60s for Sunday. We cool back again Monday, then warm up on Tuesday before a true blast of colder air hits on Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller