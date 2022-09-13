What We’re Tracking:

Several days of above average temperatures

Sunshine for the middle of the week

Isolated rain chance late week

Overnight lows in the lower 60s tonight as light south wind diminishes overnight. Dry weather will persist into the next couple of days, as well.

Through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend, our temperatures won’t see too much fluctuation. Highs should make it into the upper 80s and lower 80s as we fall into the middle 60s during the nights. However, we will begin to see our winds increase by Wednesday, and it’ll be breezy through the first part of next week. Cloud cover increases Thursday, but we remain dry.

Rain chances appear to be few and far between for the next 7 days. There may be a few showers late Friday into early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller