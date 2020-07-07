Very warm next few days, rain chances return late Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and hot today

Heating up through the week

Overnight chances for rain begin Wednesday

Today looks to be mainly sunny, hot, and humid, so if you’re planning on being outside, make sure your staying hydrated and cool! We should warm in to the low 90s, but it’ll be fairly muggy, and that’ll make it feel like we’re in the mid 90s at least. Any isolated afternoon storms should stay to our east today.

Tomorrow we get even warmer and more humid, so expect it to feel like it’s near 100° through the afternoon. The good news is, rain chances begin to increase Wednesday night into Thursday.

Our best chance for rain looks to be Thursday night into Friday, and that should keep our temperatures in check by a few degrees as we close out the week.

Saturday still looks to be the warmest day of the week. There’s some uncertainty in regards to rain chances. If storms move in, we’ll be slightly cooler, but if not, a few of our western counties could be making a run for 100°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com