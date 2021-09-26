What We’re Tracking:

Wind lets up tonight

Very warm start to the week

Unsettled by second half of week

Tonight, the sky will remain mostly clear, but the wind will begin to let up a bit. Warm conditions with lows only falling into the middle to upper 60s. Quite warm for this late in September.

The upcoming work week will start off very warm as we hold on to the southerly winds and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some of our western counties making it to the middle 90s. Despite the warmth, the humidity will stay on the low side, making it a bit more tolerable. The warmer air looks to last through at least Tuesday before we start to see a more active weather pattern.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid-week, but rain chances are starting to look a bit more likely by Wednesday. Moisture and humidity are also set to make a return around this time, helping those chances even more. Temperatures for the second half of the week should be a bit more seasonable in the lower 80s, even some 70s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller