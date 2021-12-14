Very warm temperatures along with extremely strong winds for midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Well-above-average weather

Very windy conditions Wednesday

Cooling down late week

Tuesday and Wednesday are starting to shape up as potentially record breaking days, especially Wednesday.

Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday with quite a bit of cloud cover in place. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph before becoming a concern for Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will bring record breaking temperatures as we top out in the middle to upper 70s. Records could be broken by as much as five or six degrees as we hold on to the warmth for mid-December!

Another thing that should be closely watched is extremely strong winds for Wednesday which will bring in a high fire danger. Models have been consistently showing sustained winds near 30-40 mph and wind gusts 60+ mph. These high winds, and a dry air mass moving through, will lead to elevated fire danger throughout the day.

And – if record breaking temperatures and wind gusts near 60 mph weren’t enough for you – there’s also a slightly more limited threat for strong thunderstorms by late Wednesday. It’s really a small time frame that these could form but most just look to stay dry as a cold front approaches our area yet again.

Our roller coaster ride continues with a strong cold front sweeping through late Wednesday evening. You can expect much cooler temperatures by Thursday although still above average in the upper 40s along with the stronger winds relaxing as well and becoming northerly breezes.

Friday we’ll warm up just a bit back into the lower 50s but we don’t get much time to warm things up before our next cool down. Another stronger front will move through by the weekend. This will really send temperatures to plummet. Afternoon highs for Saturday could struggle to even get out of the upper 30s with a gradually warming trend yet again into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez