What We’re Tracking:

Triple digits on Saturday

Cold front arrives Sunday

A few chances for rain

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from noon today through 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with a light breeze out of the south. Overnight lows will just barely take us into the upper 70s. Some spots might not even cool off more than lower 80s tonight so plan on a very warm and humid evening!

Heading into our weekend, highs for Saturday afternoon will really heat up with widespread temperatures in the lower 100’s likely. Warm air will be quickly ushered into our region with strong winds out of the south. Heat index values may approach 110 degrees in some spots with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

There looks to be a front that could be nearby over the weekend. It remains to be seen how far south we can get that front to sag on Sunday, so temperatures could vary between 80s north of I-70 and low 100s to the south. The front stalls out in our vicinity for the first half of next week, so it could serve as a focal point for showers and storms that we desperately need.

The stalled front presents some challenges in our temperature forecast, so we could still see that big range of temperatures if it bisects the area at anytime between Monday and Wednesday. We will be cooler on Thursday as that front makes it’s way through, finally.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush