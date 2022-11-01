What We’re Tracking:

Well above average temps today

Warm and windy through late week

Rain by the weekend

High temperatures for the first day of November will be in the upper 70s if not lower 80s for just about everyone. This is nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year with lots of sunshine expected. Winds will become a bigger part of our forecast over the next few days as we watch our next storm system approach; plan on gusts around 20 mph for this afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will be expected for this evening with our winds still gusting out of the south. Overnight lows will take us into the upper 50s which will be relatively mild thanks to the strong winds present. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph start to be more common for Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s through Thursday, but our clouds will begin to increase by then as our next system approaches. As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. Heaviest rain could move through Friday night with a few lingering showers early in the weekend. Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush