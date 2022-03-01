Today, highs should climb into the middle 70s with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures on Wednesday could get very close to 80° degrees with the help of a light southwesterly breeze.

The combination of above average temperatures and dry conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the next few days.

Things look to cool down, briefly, on Thursday as a front moves through. It should pass dry, but highs on Thursday could be knocked back into the mid 60s. Still a great day by early March standards, though!