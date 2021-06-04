Very warm weather ahead for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny & warm days ahead

More humidity by the weekend

Storm chances return next week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s overnight. Light southerly wind around 5mph will start to pick back up late in the night and continue from the south into the day on Saturday.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will make it feel a few degrees warmer during the afternoon hours. Lots of sunshine each day will bring our afternoon highs into the middle to upper 80s. With the added moisture in the air, it’ll be feeling like the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm, sunny weather for the next few days, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, and a bit better chance for scattered storms Tuesday. During this time, high temperatures will remain in the 80s and the humidity stays fairly high, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

