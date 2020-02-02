Very warm weekend weather gives way to a blast of cold air

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds tonight

Strong cold front slides through Monday

Slight snow chance for Tuesday

The next storm system is taking shape over the Southwest US, bringing a round of cloud cover that will spread northeast into the region starting tonight. With that added cloud cover, temperatures will still cool back into the lower 30s north to middle 40s south. The reason for the large spread in temperatures is the arrival of our next cold front.

This cold front will not surge straight through the area, but temporarily stall across the region for Monday, keeping northern and western counties in the 30s for highs, while southeastern areas may peak out in the lower 60s. Central portions of the area will be in a tight temperature spread, so temperatures could be very different just a few miles apart. By late afternoon and evening, the front makes the surge southward and all areas fall into the deep freeze.

Tuesday into Tuesday night holds a slight chance for light snow or freezing drizzle behind the front. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 20s at night with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This cold air will last through nearly the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

