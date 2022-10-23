What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy Sunday

Rain chance by Monday

Cooler next week

We’re off to a very mild start this morning with many in the upper 60s and lower 70s. These are temperatures we typically see for afternoon highs this time of year and will only continue to warm up throughout the day.

Winds have been picking up overnight and will gain more speed later today as it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 25-35mph and gusts over 45mph. Temperatures get even higher as we end up in the middle to upper 80s for Sunday afternoon.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms by early Monday morning.

It is looking most favorable for the heaviest rain with the system to be over the eastern and southeastern portion of the viewing area with less rain to the northwest. Rain looks to become more widespread by midmorning and into the afternoon. There is a chance we hear some thunder and see some lightning with pockets of heavier rainfall at times as well.

With this system passing through, temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Monday with us seeing our high temperatures before daybreak. By the afternoon, temperatures could be falling into the 40s and 50s!

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll see lower 60s through the middle part of the week before another system arrives and tries to cool us back down.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez