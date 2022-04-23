What We’re Tracking:

Very windy today

Storms late Saturday

Cooler by Sunday

** A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington counties until 9 AM. **

** A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 7 PM.**

Winds will continue to gust out of the south through the lunch hour at 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gust of nearly 60 mph have recently been reported as well. These strong southerly winds may be a bit of a nuisance but they have kept us very warm through the night with many starting off in the 60s and 70s.

A front is sliding across the state of Kansas this morning that may provide a few showers and even thunderstorms. This front will cool us down slightly for the day maybe getting into the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon before our main round of storms arrives.

Another chance for showers and storms moves through late tonight as our main cold front arrives. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as they slide through this evening and lingering past midnight tonight. Most of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather later tonight for strong winds and hail.

After this, though, our weather pattern quiets down. Temperatures become a lot more seasonal for the first half of next week, and our winds relax, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez