Very windy through midweek with very high fire danger

High fire danger remains a concern across the region for the next few days with red flag warnings in place from 11am to 7:00pm today. Breezy conditions are expected to persist with strong southerly breezes at 15-25 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures today will remain in the lower 70s with times of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be very similar, but slightly more breezy. Wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible through the afternoon as highs make it into the mid 70s.

Things get even more windy late Tuesday and into Wednesday, when we could have gusts between 40mph and 50 mph. That’ll be right ahead of our next system, and will allow us to make it to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.