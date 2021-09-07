Warm afternoon ahead of a cold front

A relatively weak cold front is forecast to move through the region by this evening with mainly just a few passing clouds. That front will usher in drier air and a light northerly breeze. Highs today should still make it into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of the front.

Temperatures drop into the 50s for Wednesday morning with highs only in the lower 80s for the afternoon. Wednesday may turn out to be the most pleasant day of the week, but overall most days will be sunny and warm with pleasantly mild conditions overnight.

The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to warm back up again by Friday and Saturday, when upper 80s and low 90s return to the forecast.