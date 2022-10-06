Highs will be near 80° today with lots of sunshine, but a strong front moves through late this afternoon or early evening.

Winds will become breezy behind the front, and temperatures will drop quickly. Tonight, we’ll be able to reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

The front will cool us way down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 60° by Friday afternoon!

There could be a slight chance we may see a shower or two Friday in the cooler air, but many spots will likely stay dry.

As skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be the potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Best chance for frost will be in the northeast corner of the area, but if clouds clear out fast enough, patchy frost could be possible all throughout Northeast Kansas.