After starting off on the cooler side today, our temperatures will climb quickly during the sunny afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Winds will be light, only around 5 mph, but they’ll be out of the southeast helping us reach those potential 90° temperatures.

With more tolerable humidity levels back for the remainder of the week, look for the cooler nights to continue with lows much of the week in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will both be warmer than average for this time of the year, but not feeling too bad with the humidity staying in a relatively comfortable range. You’ll probably notice a little more of a muggy feel to the air by Friday and into the weekend, though.