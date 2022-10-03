What We’re Tracking:

Warm days through midweek

Continued dry weather

Much cooler late next week

Another clear and cool night ahead with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s for early Tuesday. While the clouds should hold off through the morning hours, we’ll turn partly cloudy through the day on Tuesday as a system approaches from the west. Highs in the lower to middle 80s on Tuesday.

Rain chances are still looking very low throughout the week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two on Friday in the cooler air, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry throughout the week. Warm weather starts it off with cool nights, but highs in the lower 80s through at least Wednesday.

Our attention turns to the next cold front by late next week. It will cool us down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it into the lower 70s for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs by Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller