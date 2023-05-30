Overall, a more unsettled pattern sets up with periodic storm chances over the next several days. Most of the chances will be tied to our daytime heating, so the rounds of storms will be occasional with much of the daytime hours through midweek being dry. However, make plans knowing that a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be scattered about the area each day.

Highs will start to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with increasing humidity toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will be mild in the mid-60s. There doesn’t look to be a whole lot of change to our overall weather pattern for the rest of this week, and even into the first part of next week, so temperatures should remain fairly steady.

It also looks like there may be better chances for more widespread showers and storms for Friday and Saturday, but that should drop back to few and far between chances by end of the weekend and start of next week.