Warm air comes to end with snow expected for some, Sunday

Showers and storms move in tonight

More rain with a mix/snow and gusty wind Sunday

Cooler pattern dominates next week

Clouds continue to increase throughout the afternoon as we could see a chance for some rain that could even bring in rumbles of thunder tonight ahead of the cold front. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. Temperatures overnight stay very mild in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday morning we start off with our high temperatures for the day in the 50s and 60s before significantly colder air moves in. We start the day off with rain chances through much of the day, but as the cold front pushes through during midday, some areas could see a transition over into a wintry mix if not snow especially for our northern counties. Accumulations look to be non existent but we could see a light dusting on grassy and perhaps elevated surfaces. Easter Sunday doesn’t look the best despite social distancing.

Not only will we be dealing with winter weather in mid-April, but we also have to worry about very gusty winds throughout the day. Winds will shift to become more northwesterly at 30-40 mph sustainted with wind gusts that could very well exceed 50-60mph.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 10AM to 10 PM Sunday for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties while the rest of the viewing area will be in a wind advisory during the same timespan.

Once that system moves through late Sunday night, a very chilly pattern hits the region next week with a big blast of cold air from Canada.

The breezes will be very strong on occasion throughout the week. Highs will primarily be in the 40s with a few days trying to get into the 50s, which is a major setback compared to the 70s and 80s we had just a few days ago.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

