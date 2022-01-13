Warm air continues for Thursday before rain and snow arrives

What We’re Tracking:

More sunshine for Thursday

Cold front moves in Friday

Snow likely Friday night/Saturday

After passing clouds yesterday, We’ll clear out again for Thursday with highs into the middle 50s with mostly sunny conditions. The wind should still be fairly weak in the 5-15mph range for Thursday, as well, making for another pleasant day.

Clouds will start to build in late tonight into early Friday ahead of our next system. The cloud cover will restrict temperatures from warming up into the middle to upper 40s. We say goodbye to the warmer air as a cold front is then expected to move through late Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast along with cooler weather.

Isolates showers are possible through day Friday but scattered showers become likely by the late afternoon early evening. Rain will linger through the night although we may get a brief break just after midnight. By Saturday morning, the rain changes over to snow as we turn colder. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too.

Snow shouldn’t linger into too much of the daytime Saturday although temperatures will really cool down for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the lower to middle 30s.

For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a pleasant day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the lower 40s. Since kick-off is in the evening, once the sun sets it’ll turn colder pretty quickly. Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the game with wind chills colder than that. Bundle up if you plan on heading out to Arrowhead!

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store as highs return to the 40s and even 50s at times with little to no precip chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez